Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota past Denver 80-71

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County reports that a second COVID-19 testing site will be available to the Los Alamos community starting on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The site will be at Overlook Park in White Rock and will offer drive-thru PCR-NAAT testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The county states that the tests will be administered on a first-come-first-served basis and appointments are not available. Tests are free of charge and while employees with Pathology Consultants of New Mexico will ask for insurance information, insurance is not required to receive a test.