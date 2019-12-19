Perez lifts Gardner-Webb over Bob Jones University 94-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Jose Perez had a career-high 25 points and Eric Jamison Jr. added 21 as Gardner-Webb rolled past Bob Jones University 94-70 on Thursday.

Lance Terry scored 12 points and Jaheam Cornwall added nine assists for Gardner-Webb (4-8). Perez was 10 of 21 from the field, including three of the Bulldogs’ 12 3-pionters. Gardner-Webb achieved a season-high 23 assists.

The 94 points were a season best for Gardner-Webb.

Nate Ellenwood had 18 points and six assists for the Bruins, who had a four-game winning streak end. Jayson Barnhart added 12 points and Kendall Norrington had 11.

Gardner-Webb plays Campbell on the road next Thursday. The Bulldogs are 0-7 this season in true road games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞