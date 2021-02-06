Pepper scores 18 to carry UC Davis past CS Northridge 75-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Elijah Pepper had 18 points and nine rebounds as UC Davis beat Cal State Northridge 75-63 on Saturday.

Caleb Fuller had 14 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (4-6, 2-4 Big West Conference). Cameron Ba added 12 points and six rebounds. Ezra Manjon had 10 points.

Cal State Northridge totaled 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

TJ Starks had 18 points for the Matadors (7-8, 3-5). Alex Merkviladze added 16 points and seven rebounds. Darius Brown II had five steals.

Cal State Northridge defeated UC Davis 80-77 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES