Pepper leads UC Davis past Hawaii 74-66

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Elijah Pepper tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry UC Davis to a 74-66 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

Ezra Manjon had 16 points for UC Davis (9-7, 7-5 Big West Conference). Damion Squire and Christian Anigwe also had 14 points apiece.

James Jean-Marie had 19 points for the Rainbow Warriors (11-9, 9-9). Justin Webster added 14 points. Biwali Bayles had 10 points.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Davis 73-68 last Friday.

