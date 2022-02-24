The motivation for coach Chris Collins and Northwestern is clear when the Wildcats visit Penn State on Friday night in University Park, Pa.

With the regular season nearing the finish line, positioning for the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis next month becomes paramount. And for teams such as the Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) and Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10), a major goal is avoiding the first day of the tournament – tipoff for teams that finish in 11th place or worse.

“This was an important game,” Collins said after his team’s 77-65 win over Nebraska on Tuesday. “We’ve got three games left and we’d like to climb in the standings a little bit.”

After Friday, Northwestern concludes the regular season at No. 25 Iowa and hosting Minnesota. Penn State, which lost to Maryland 67-61 on Monday, still must visit No. 15 Illinois and Rutgers. The Wildcats would have a good chance to escape the dreaded Wednesday bracket for the first time since 2018 with a win over the Nittany Lions.

To do that, they will have to shift gears from up-tempo Nebraska to the more deliberate tactics of the Nittany Lions.

Collins praised Chase Audige for the job he did defensively against Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens, limiting him to 5-for-16 shooting and 15 points.

“I thought it was Chase’s best game of the year,” Collins said. “I thought our defense early in the game was swarming.”

In the Nittany Lions’ loss to the Terrapins, Jalen Pickett scored 13 points on 6-for-18 shooting, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.

“He’s got to give us more in those 18 shots,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “A lot of that (shot selection) was (because of) how they guarded us.

“I can’t totally give away what they were doing, because (future opponents) are going to study it. … They did a good job in forcing our hand a little bit.”

Collins and the Wildcats get a second shot at Penn State. The Nittany Lions shot 52 percent in the second half of a 74-70 win at Northwestern on Jan. 5, with Seth Lundy scoring 23 points in the game and Pickett 18.

