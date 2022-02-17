UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Jalen Pickett scored 20 points, John Harrar had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Penn State beat Minnesota 67-46 on Thursday in the second meeting in five days.

It was Penn State’s largest win over Minnesota in program history.

Pickett sank a long 3-pointer with 9:05 remaining to cap Penn State’s 13-0 run for a 57-33 lead. Minnesota went without a field goal for five-plus minutes, missing seven consecutive shots while Penn State made five straight.

Myles Dread added 12 points for Penn State (11-12, 6-9 Big Ten), which avenged a 76-70 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. Pickett reached 20 points for the third time this season, and first since Jan. 8 against Purdue, and Harrar recorded his eighth double-double. The Nittany Lions shot 53.8% from the field and held a 36-26 advantage on the glass.

Penn State held Minnesota to just three points over the final five minutes of the first half and led 27-19 at the break.

Jamison Battle scored 16 points, reaching 1,000 in his career, for Minnesota (12-12, 3-12). Eric Curry, who had a game-high 22 points in the previous meeting between the teams, was held to one point on 9-of-6 shooting.

Penn State is off this weekend before playing at Maryland on Monday. Minnesota hosts Northwestern on Saturday for its fourth game in seven days.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25