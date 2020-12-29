Penn scores 21 to carry Drake over Indiana State 73-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Roman Penn had 21 points as Drake won its 11th straight game, getting past Indiana State 73-66 on Monday.

Joseph Yesufu had 13 points for Drake (11-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points and Darnell Brodie had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jake LaRavia had 20 points for the Sycamores (3-4, 0-2). Cooper Neese added 18 points. Tyreke Key had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery