Penn scores 20 to lift Bellarmine over North Alabama 68-60

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women's basketball team has won seven games in a row and is prepping for Saturday's game against Fresno State. The team has stayed relatively healthy this season and has been following health and safety protocols but COVID-19 has now given the team a road bump in the season.

With a full week between games, coach Mike Bradbury envisioned a full week of practice but that is no longer the case. Many of the players on the team received a COVID-19 booster shot on Monday and are not feeling well. "That's leveled our team pretty good," said Bradbury. "I don't know if we'll be able to practice much this week at all. It was supposed to be a week for us to get better, but unfortunately, we're not going to be able to do that."