Penn scores 20 to carry Drake past Missouri St. 68-61

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Roman Penn had 20 points as Drake stretched its season-opening win streak to 14 games, topping Missouri State 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Darnell Brodie had 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Drake (14-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added 13 points. Shanquan Hemphill had 12 points.

Missouri State totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Gaige Prim had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Bears (9-2, 5-2), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Isiaih Mosley added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Demarcus Sharp had 13 points.

