Penn leads Bellarmine over North Alabama 87-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Dylan Penn registered 17 points as Bellarmine stretched its win streak to 10 games, rolling past North Alabama 87-63 on Saturday night.

Ethan Claycomb had 15 points for Bellarmine (13-5, 10-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Pedro Bradshaw added 14 points. CJ Fleming had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Knights forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Bellarmine totaled 54 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Detalian Brown scored a season-high 22 points for the Lions (10-8, 6-6), who have now lost five games in a row. Emanuel Littles added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Bellarmine defeated North Alabama 66-64 on Friday.

