Penn carries LIU-Brooklyn over St. Francis (Pa.) 71-58

NEW YORK (AP)Eral Penn had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 71-58 on Friday.

Alex Rivera had 16 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (3-1, 3-1 Northeast Conference). Ty Flowers added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover tied a career high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Red Flash (1-6, 0-3), who have now lost six consecutive games. Maxwell Land added 10 points and Mark Flagg had nine rebounds.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 78-75 on Thursday.

