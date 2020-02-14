Closings & Delays
Pemberton carries Hofstra over Charleston 76-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Eli Pemberton matched his career high with 28 points and Hofstra beat College of Charleston 76-63 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory.

Jalen Ray had 14 points for Hofstra (19-7, 10-3 Colonial Athletic Conference). Desure Buie added 13 points and six assists, and Isaac Kante had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Eli Pemberton made two 3-pointers for Hofstra to reach 192 in his career, tying for fifth in program history.

Grant Riller had 27 points for the Cougars (15-11, 9-5). Brevin Galloway added six steals.

The Pride evened the season series against the Cougars with the win. Charleston defeated Hofstra 69-67 on Jan. 18. Hofstra matches up against UNC Wilmington at home on Saturday. Charleston plays Northeastern on the road on Saturday.

