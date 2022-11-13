CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Bernard Pelote’s 18 points helped Western Carolina defeat Brescia 112-45 on Sunday night.

Pelote added six rebounds for the Catamounts (1-2). DJ Campbell added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds and 10 assists. Russell Jones was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Bearcats (0-2) were led in scoring by Tay Smith, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Linkin Lockhart added 12 points for Brescia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.