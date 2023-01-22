SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)JP Pegues scored 24 points and Furman beat Wofford 96-82 on Sunday.

Pegues also grabbed eight rebounds for the Paladins (15-6, 6-2 Southern Conference). Alex Williams pitched in with 20 points and five rebounds. Mike Bothwell sank 13 of 14 foul shots and scored 20.

Jackson Paveletzke led the Terriers (11-10, 3-5) with 25 points. B.J. Mack added 21 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Furman hosts Samford while Wofford visits Chattanooga.

