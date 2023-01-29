GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)JP Pegues scored 17 points to help Furman beat UNC Greensboro 69-57 on Sunday.

Pegues was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 11 from the foul line for the Paladins (17-6, 8-2 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 15 points and five rebounds, while Mike Bothwell scored 10.

Mohammed Abdulsalam finished with 23 points and eight rebounds to pace the Spartans (14-9, 8-2), who saw a five-game win streak end. Dante Treacy added seven points and six assists.

NEXT UP

Furman’s next game is Wednesday against Chattanooga at home. UNC Greensboro visits Mercer on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.