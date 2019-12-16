Pearson lifts Texas St. past Bethany (Kan.) 117-65

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Nijal Pearson had a season-high 30 points as Texas State routed Bethany (Kan.) 117-65 on Sunday.

Texas State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 117 points were a season best for Texas State (7-4), which also posted a season-high 21 assists.

Dalton Smyres had 12 points for the Swedes. Isiah Saenz added eight assists.

Texas State matches up against Georgia Southern on the road on Thursday.

