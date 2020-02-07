Closings & Delays
Pearson lifts Texas St. over Coastal Carolina 100-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Nijal Pearson had 20 points as Texas State romped past Coastal Carolina 100-63 on Thursday night.

Alonzo Sule had 15 points and seven rebounds for Texas State (15-9, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Eric Terry added 14 points. Quentin Scott had 13 points.

Texas State is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Texas State posted a season-high 24 assists.

DeVante’ Jones had 15 points for the Chanticleers (12-12, 5-8). Malik LeGania added 11 points. Tommy Burton had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Chanticleers for the season. Texas State defeated Coastal Carolina 78-66 on Jan. 9. Texas State faces Appalachian State on the road on Saturday. Coastal Carolina plays Texas-Arlington at home on Saturday.

