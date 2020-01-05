Patton lifts Cleveland State over Youngstown State 82-74

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Stout defense is a cornerstone of success for San Diego State this season. It certainly helped the No. 13 Aztecs extend their unbeaten start in a tough road environment.

Malachi Flynn scored 22 points, Matt Mitchell added 19 and San Diego State beat Utah State 77-68 on Saturday night to improve to 15-0. The Aztecs own the nation's longest winning streak. Auburn is the only other undefeated Division I team.