Patton lifts Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 71-65 in Horizon

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Torrey Patton had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift top-seeded Cleveland State to a 71-65 win over eighth-seed Milwaukee in the Horizon League Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

The Vikings, who will face third-seeded Oakland or fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky in Tuesday’s title game, closed the game on a 10-1 run in the last 1:31.

Tre Gomillion had 16 points for Cleveland State (18-7), including a dunk and free throw with a minute left for a 66-64 lead with a minute to go. Jayson Woodrich added 11 points. Craig Beaudion had 10 points.

Josh Thomas scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (10-12). DeAndre Gholston added 10 points. Te’Jon Lucas had seven assists. Amir Allen had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 8 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES