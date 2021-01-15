Patton lifts Cleveland St. over Wright St. 66-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Torrey Patton posted 17 points and eight rebounds and Deante Johnson made the game-winning alley-oop dunk with one second left as Cleveland State stretched its win streak to nine games, edging past Wright State 66-64 on Friday night.

Johnson had nine rebounds for Cleveland State (9-3, 9-0 Horizon League).

Grant Basile had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders (8-4, 6-3). Loudon Love added 14 points and four blocks. Tanner Holden had 11 points and eight rebounds.

