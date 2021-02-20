Patton carries Cleveland St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 67-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Torrey Patton tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Cleveland State to a share of the Horizon League regular-season championship with a 67-55 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Cleveland State shares the title with 16-4 league marks after both split their weekend series.

Patton made 8 of 10 from the free throw line to help the Vikings set a record with their eighth conference road win and help them tie

Tre Gomillion had 18 points and six rebounds for Cleveland State (16-7). D’Moi Hodge added 13 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 11 points.

Jalon Pipkins had 17 points for the Mastodons (7-14, 6-14). Bobby Planutis added 12 points and seven rebounds. Demetric Horton had 10 points.

The Vikings improve to 3-1 against the Mastodons for the season. In the most recent matchup, Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Cleveland State 75-68 on Friday.

