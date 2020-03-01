Live Now
Patterson lifts Prairie View past Alabama St. 65-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Devonte Patterson had 21 points as Prairie View won its seventh consecutive game, beating Alabama State 65-58 on Saturday.

Antione Lister had 15 points for Prairie View (17-11, 13-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Gerard Andrus added 10 points and seven rebounds. Faite Williams had 9 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Austin Rogers had 12 points for the Hornets (8-20, 7-8). DJ Heath added 10 points. Jacoby Ross had seven assists. Tyrese Robinson had 3 points and 15 rebounds.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Prairie View 52-49 on Feb. 1. Prairie View faces Alabama A&M at home on Monday. Alabama State takes on Texas Southern on the road on Monday.

