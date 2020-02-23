Patterson carries Prairie View over Ark.-Pine Bluff 69-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Devonte Patterson had 25 points as Prairie View got past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69-61 on Saturday night.

Patterson made 9 of 11 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Antione Lister had 15 points and six rebounds for Prairie View (15-11, 11-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Gerard Andrus added 11 points.

Markedric Bell had 14 points for the Golden Lions (3-23, 2-12), who have now lost 11 straight games. Terrance Banyard added 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Marquell Carter had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Prairie View defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-54 on Jan. 25. Prairie View plays Mississippi Valley State on the road on Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff matches up against Texas Southern at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

