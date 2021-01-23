Parrish scores 20 to lead San Diego over Portland 78-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Josh Parrish had 20 points as San Diego beat Portland 78-70 on Saturday.

Parrish made 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points for San Diego (2-6, 1-3 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Marion Humphrey added 11 points. Vladimir Pinchuk had 10 points as did Finn Sullivan.

Ahmed Ali scored a career-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, and had six rebounds for the Pilots (6-9, 0-6), who have lost seven consecutive games. Latrell Jones added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES