Parker scores 26 to carry Idaho St over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Brayden Parker had 26 points as Idaho State defeated Northern Colorado 71-56 on Wednesday.

Malik Porter had 13 points for Idaho State (4-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Tarik Cool added 13 points, and Robert Ford III had 10 points and six rebounds.

Daylen Kountz had 15 points for the Bears (4-3, 1-1). Kur Jockuch added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sam Masten had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

