POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Brayden Parker had 17 points in Idaho State’s 65-55 win over Idaho on Thursday night.

Parker also contributed nine rebounds for the Bengals (10-19, 7-9 Big Sky Conference). Brock Mackenzie scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Austin Smellie was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points to match Kolby Lee who was 5 of 7 shooting.

Divant’e Moffitt led the Vandals (10-19, 4-12) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and three steals. Nigel Burris added 13 points for Idaho. In addition, Isaac Jones finished with nine points and five assists.

