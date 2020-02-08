Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Parham scores career-high 36, VMI defeats The Citadel 75-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Greg Parham scored a career-high 36 points as VMI defeated The Citadel 75-64 on Saturday.

Parham, averaging 8.7 points per game coming in, hit 13 of 14 shots, including all six of his 3-pointers. He also had five assists and three steals.

Although there were 11 lead changes in the game, VMI controlled the final 13-plus minutes. After Fletcher Abee hit a 3-pointer to draw The Citadel within 55-48 with 13:40 to go, VMI soon built its largest lead – 65-49 – and The Citadel did not make another field goal until 4:56 remained.

Garrett Gilkeson had 11 points and six rebounds for VMI (7-18, 2-10 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Myles Lewis added six rebounds.

Tyson Batiste had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (6-17, 0-12). Derek Webster Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Kaiden Rice had 13 points.

The Citadel has lost 12 consecutive games, including a 88-79 setback against VMI on Jan. 18.

VMI plays at Chattanooga on Wednesday. The Citadel plays at East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞