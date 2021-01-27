Parham scores 23 to lift VMI over Western Carolina 87-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Greg Parham had 23 points as VMI easily defeated Western Carolina 87-61 on Wednesday night.

Parham shot 5 for 7 from deep. He added six rebounds.

Sean Conway had 14 points for VMI (9-8, 4-4 Southern Conference). Jake Stephens added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Kamdyn Curfman had 10 points.

Mason Faulkner had 15 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (7-8, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES