Parham scores 22 to lead VMI over Longwood 84-71

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Greg Parham scored 22 points and VMI topped Longwood 84-71 on Tuesday.

Sean Conway added a career-high 19 points for the Keydets (2-1). Jake Stephens added 13 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points. Myles Lewis had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Juan Munoz had 18 points for the Lancers (0-2). Justin Hill added 15 points and six assists. Christian Wilson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

