Parham carries VMI over UNC Greensboro 88-77

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Greg Parham had 25 points and Kamdyn Curfman added 20 as VMI beat UNC Greensboro 88-77 on Wednesday night.

Myles Lewis added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jake Stephens had 14 points and six assists for VMI (12-10, 7-6 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Isaiah Miller had 19 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (15-7, 10-4). Keyshaun Langley added 11 points and Kaleb Hunter had 10.

The Keydets evened the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated VMI 76-59 on Jan. 30.

