Papas scores 13 to lift Monmouth over Quinnipiac 70-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)George Papas scored 13 points and Monmouth topped Quinnipiac 70-63 on Saturday.

Jacob Rigoni scored Quinnipiac’s first five points, Papas scored seven straight for the Hawks and Monmouth never trailed again.

Marcus McClary had six rebounds for Monmouth (7-4, 7-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Deion Hammond, who led the Hawks in scoring entering the contest with 19 points per game, scored eight points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Rigoni had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (3-5, 1-3) and Luis Kortright and Seth Pinkney each scored 10.

Tymu Chenery, the Bobcats’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game finished 1-for-7 shooting.

Monmouth defeated Quinnipiac 92-80 on Friday

