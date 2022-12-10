DELAND, Fla. (AP)Wheza Panzo scored 30 points as Stetson beat Webber International 83-59 on Saturday.

Panzo had a big night from beyond the arc for the Hatters (5-3), as he connected on 10 of his 19 3-point attempts. Sam Peek scored nine points while finishing 4 of 4 from the floor.

Tiyon Martin led the way for the Warriors with 21 points and three steals. Kshun Stokes added 10 points for Webber International.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.