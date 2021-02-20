Panoam, Rebraca carry North Dakota over Omaha 81-69

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Bentiu Panoam scored 19 points as North Dakota beat Nebraska Omaha 81-69 on Saturday night. Filip Rebraca added 17 points for the Fighting Hawks, while Ethan Igbanugo chipped in 16.

Panoam shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc. Rebraca also had 13 rebounds.

Tyree Ihenacho had nine points, 12 rebounds and six assists for North Dakota (9-16, 9-10 Summit League).

Matt Pile had 16 points for the Mavericks (3-19, 1-11). Ayo Akinwole added 16 points. Jadin Booth had 12 points.

The Fighting Hawks evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Nebraska Omaha defeated North Dakota 72-62 on Friday.

