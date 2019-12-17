Live Now
Painter scores 19 to lead Delaware past Delaware St. 86-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)Dylan Painter came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Delaware to an 86-78 win over Delaware State on Monday night.

Painter, a transfer from Villanova, was playing in his first game for the Blue Hens.

Nate Darling had 16 points and seven assists for Delaware (10-2). Ryan Allen added 14 points. Justyn Mutts had 12 points.

The Blue Hens shot 61% in the first half as they sprinted to a 43-34 advantage at the break. They finished shooting 54% from the field (29-54) while holding Delaware State to 29-of-70 shooting (41%)

John Crosby had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (1-10). Ameer Bennett added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Lance Singh III had 11 points.

Delaware faces Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Friday. Delaware State plays Jacksonville State on the road on Wednesday.

