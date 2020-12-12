Painter leads Delaware over George Washington 68-65

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Dylan Painter had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Delaware to a 68-65 win over George Washington on Friday night.

Kevin Anderson had 13 points for Delaware (2-1). Ryan Allen added 12 points. Ebby Asamoah had 10 points.

James Bishop had 14 points for the Colonials (1-4). Jamison Battle added 14 points. Chase Paar had 10 points.

