Painter carries Delaware past James Madison 80-76

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Dylan Painter had career highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds and Kevin Anderson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds to go and Delaware defeated James Madison 80-76 on Thursday night.

Both teams came up empty after Dwight Wilson gave the Dukes a 73-72 lead on a pair of free throws with 1:24 to play. But on their second chance the Blue Hens capitalized with Nate Darling finding Anderson in the left corner for a 3-pointer.

After a James Madison miss, Darling, Anderson and Ryan Allen combined to hit 5 of 6 free throws.

Anderson had 16 points for Delaware (12-5, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association), Darling added 15 points and six assists and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and seven rebounds. Painter was 8 of 11 from the field and 7 of 8 from the foul line.

Matt Lewis had 19 points for the Dukes (8-8, 1-4), Darius Banks added 18 and Dwight Wilson 15 with nine rebounds.

