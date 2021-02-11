Owens scores 27 to carry Montana past Weber St. 80-67

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Kyle Owens had a career-high 27 points as Montana defeated Weber State 80-67 on Thursday.

Cameron Parker had 15 points and six assists for Montana (9-9, 5-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan added 13 points. Brandon Whitney had six rebounds and six assists.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 19 points for the Wildcats (11-5, 6-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Dontay Bassett added 13 points. Isiah Brown had 12 points.

