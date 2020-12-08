Owens scores 20 to carry UMBC past George Washington 92-81

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)L.J. Owens had 20 points as Maryland-Baltimore County topped George Washington 92-81 on Monday night.

Daniel Akin had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Maryland-Baltimore County (2-1). R.J. Eytle-Rock added 18 points and six rebounds, and Brandon Horvath had 17 points and six assists.

James Bishop had 20 points and six assists for the Colonials (1-3). Jamison Battle added 19 points and Maceo Jack had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery