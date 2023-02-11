DENTON, Texas (AP)Abou Ousmane’s 14 points helped North Texas defeat Charlotte 67-43 on Saturday night.

Ousmane finished 7 of 10 from the floor for the Mean Green (21-5, 12-3 Conference USA). Rubin Jones scored 13 points and added five assists. Tylor Perry shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds. It was the sixth straight victory for the Mean Green.

The 49ers (14-11, 5-9) were led in scoring by Aly Khalifa, who finished with 14 points. Charlotte also got eight points from Josh Aldrich. In addition, Lu’Cye Patterson finished with seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. North Texas visits Louisiana Tech and Charlotte hosts Western Kentucky.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.