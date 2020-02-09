Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ottey scores 18 to lift UIC past Green Bay 71-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Marcus Ottey had 18 points as Illinois-Chicago defeated Green Bay 71-58 on Saturday.

Tarkus Ferguson had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Illinois-Chicago (12-14, 7-6 Horizon League). Godwin Boahen added 10 points and Michael Diggins had 12 rebounds.

JayQuan McCloud had 15 points for the Phoenix (12-14, 7-6). Trevian Bell added 11 points.

The Flames leveled the season series against the Phoenix with the win. Green Bay defeated Illinois-Chicago 85-71 on January 3. Illinois-Chicago matches up against Wright St. on the road on Friday. Green Bay plays Milwaukee on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞