Ottey powers Illinois-Chicago past UC Irvine 76-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHICAGO (AP)Marcus Ottey scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and Illinois-Chicago dominated the first half in a 76-67 victory over UC Irvine on Friday night.

Tarkus Ferguson pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Flames (5-8). Braelen Bridges scored 10.

UIC shot 49% from the floor in the game and 45% from 3-point range (9 of 20). The Flames held UC Irvine to 41% shooting in the first half and led 41-22 at intermission.

Eyassu Worke hit four 3-pointers and topped the Anteaters with 19 points. Reserve Collin Welp pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

