Osaghae sparks FIU run in 2nd half, defeat Charlotte 67-52

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Osasumwen Osaghae scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead Florida International to a 67-52 win over Charlotte on Sunday.

Antonio Daye, Jr. added 14 points for Florida International (18-11, 9-7 Conference USA) while Trejon Jacob scored 13. Osaghae entered the game as the national leader in blocked shots with 109, averaging 3.89 per game.

The Panthers broke away from a 32-30 halftime lead, holding Charlotte to a season-low 22 points in the second half. The 49ers made just six second-half field goals and shot 23% in the final period.

Osaghae scored nine points as FIU opened the second half with a 17-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Jahmir Young led the 49ers (15-12, 9-7) with 14 points and Jordan Shepherd added 11. Amidou Bamba had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers evened the season series against the 49ers with the win. Charlotte defeated Florida International 75-49 on Jan. 25. Florida International plays Louisiana Tech on the road on Wednesday. Charlotte matches up against North Texas at home on Wednesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com