FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Daniel Ortiz made a school-record 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead North Alabama to a 91-78 victory over North Florida on Saturday.

Ortiz made 10 of 14 shots from beyond the arc for the Lions (13-10, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson finished with 14 points and six assists, while Jacari Lane scored 12. Ortiz topped the nine 3-pointers by Milton Nance against Arkansas Tech on Dec. 18, 2006.

Carter Hendricksen finished with 31 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (8-14, 3-7). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and Dorian James had 11 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. North Alabama visits Stetson while North Florida visits Jacksonville.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.