Oregon State seeks in-state bragging rights vs. Portland State

Oregon State has already lost to the University of Portland at home this season.

The Beavers will try to avoid the same fate, and keep some semblance of state bragging rights, when they play host to Portland State on Tuesday night in Corvallis, Ore. The game was a late addition to the Beavers’ schedule after Santa Clara pulled out of a midweek matchup because of coronavirus concerns.

History favors Oregon State, which has won all 14 previous meetings against the Vikings — including an 81-76 decision last season. Ethan Thompson had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in the victory.

The Beavers (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-61 victory against Texas-San Antonio last Wednesday. Oregon State blew second-half leads of at least eight points in all three of their defeats, twice when leading by double-digits.

“Obviously we know we have to play a lot better moving forward when we get into conference,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said of Pac-12 play. “But (the game against UTSA) this was a step in the right direction.”

Thompson scored a game-high 22 points for Oregon State, which rallied after allowing the first 13 points of the game.

“I just take what the defense gives me and play in the game plan and play with my teammates as well,” Thompson said. “My teammates did a good job of finding me in spots where I could put the ball in the basket.”

Warith Alatishe and Jarod Lucas added 13 points apiece and Zach Reichle scored 10.

“Our guys were finally locked in, playing with the purpose and the confidence defensively to pull that one out,” Tinkle said. “Overall, a much better effort defensively.”

The Vikings (2-3) are coming off a 74-72 victory against Weber State on Sunday. James “Monty” Scott scored 26 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 31.3 seconds left, and Khalid Thomas, a transfer from Arizona State, added 20.

The Vikings scored the last seven points of the game to avenge a 94-66 loss to Weber State in their Big Sky Conference opener two days earlier.

“I thought Monty and Khalid really showed up and acted like seniors, stepping up and making big shots for the team,” Portland State coach Barret Peery said. “That’s what is expected of them, whether it was today or the entire season. I thought they really responded when we were challenging them.”

