TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas scored 20 points as Oral Roberts beat Division II-Rogers State 81-70 on Sunday night.

Abmas had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-3). Kareem Thompson added 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Issac McBride shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Isaac Johnson led the Hillcats (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. added 11 points for Rogers State. In addition, Chris Whitaker finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.