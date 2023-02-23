VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Connor Vanover scored 19 points to lead Oral Roberts to an 82-70 victory over South Dakota on Thursday night.

Vanover added nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (26-4, 17-0 Summit League). Max Abmas finished with 18 points and three steals. Kareem Thompson totaled 16 points and seven rebounds.

Tasos Kamateros finished with 20 points and nine rebounds to pace the Coyotes (11-18, 6-11). A.J. Plitzuweit had 16 points and four assists. Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 14.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Oral Roberts visits South Dakota State, while South Dakota hosts Kansas City.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.