Oral Roberts’ Abmas declares for draft, doesn’t hire agent

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Oral Roberts basketball star Max Abmas has declared for the NBA draft but has not hired an agent, making him eligible to return to school if he withdraws.

Abmas made the announcement on Twitter.

Abmas led the nation with 24.5 points per game last season and led the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles to the Sweet 16. The 6-foot-1 guard made a splash during the NCAA Tournament when he scored 29 points in a first-round upset of No. 2-seed Ohio State. He followed that by scoring 26 points in a win over No. 7 seed Florida and 25 in a loss to Arkansas.

He was rewarded for his breakout sophomore season by being named Summit League Player of the Year and an honorable mention AP All-American.

The deadline to withdraw from draft consideration is July 19.

