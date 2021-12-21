Omier scores 31 to lift Arkansas St. over Lyon 88-66

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Norchad Omier had a career-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Arkansas State rolled past Lyon 88-66 on Tuesday.

Omier shot 15 for 19 from the field. He added five blocks.

Markise Davis had 14 points for Arkansas State (9-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Desi Sills added 10 points. Caleb Fields had six assists.

Ben Keton had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Scots. John Paul Morgan added 11 points and eight rebounds.

