Omier lifts Arkansas State past Central Baptist 90-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier posted 16 points as Arkansas State rolled past Central Baptist 90-63 on Monday night.

Desi Sills had 12 points and six rebounds for Arkansas State (2-1). Caleb Fields added 12 points and seven assists. Marquis Eaton had seven assists.

Kelvin Robinson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs. Mayan Kiir added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Van Pelt had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

