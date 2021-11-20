Omier carries Arkansas St. over SE Missouri 72-60

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returns through Saturday. A cold front cools things off again Sunday. Our weather becomes more unsettled for the week of Thanksgiving.

Temperatures started rebounding on Friday thanks to westerly winds across the state. Warmer weather will continue to return through Saturday afternoon, as winds could be breezy in the eastern part of the state. A backdoor cold front will start pushing south across eastern New Mexico Saturday night, before pushing through the gaps of the central mountain chain early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler and it will be cloudier to finish the weekend thanks to the front. High pressure builds in Monday warming temperatures once again into Tuesday.